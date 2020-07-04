Auto Racing: Dustin Sorensen wraps up Rivercity Rumble with first career Late Model feature win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Dustin Sorensen was able to hold off newcomer Ryan Unzicker and Winona’s own Jake Timm to capture his first career Late Model feature victory at night No. 2 of the 12th annual Rivercity Rumble Friday night at Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

Sorensen started from the pole position and took the early lead working through two caution flags in the first 18 laps. Unzicker and Timm did their best to make a push at Sorensen, but at the end of the day the Rochester native was just better than the 24-car field, crossing the finish line by over a second faster than Unzicker to claim the $5,000 purse.

Sorensen also finished seventh in the Modified feature. Chatfield’s Lucas Schott finished first for his second win of the season followed by Jacob Lees, Cory Crapser, Arcadia’s John Doelle and Winona’s Josh Angst.

Angst leads in season points with 562 followed by Doelle at 504.

Strum’s Ryan Olson won the B-Mods feature for the second consecutive night. Caledonia’s Taylor Skauge took second while Shaun Walski finished third.

It was Olson’s fourth victory of the season and he now holds a seven-point lead over Walski for the lead in season points with 702. Skauge is third in points with 642.

Buffalo City’s Travis Krause won the Hobby Stocks feature.

