Auto Racing: Caledonia native Taylor Skauge starts last, finishes first at last night of Modified Nationals

FOUNTAIN CITY — The odds were stacked against Taylor Skauge at Mississippi Thunder Speedway Saturday night.

After a provisional forced the Caledonia native to start 31st, Skauge launched himself from 31st to first to win the B-Mods 40-lap feature and its $10,000 prize at the final night of the ninth annual Modified Nationals.

Shaun Walski of Rollingstone, Minn. and Rochester's Eric Thill finished second and third, respectively.

It was a bit of a wild race, as 11 of the 31-car field did not finish.

Chippewa Fall's native Cory Crapser won the other $10,000 prize on the line,winning the Modifieds feature.

Winona's Jake Timm finished second followed by Eleva's Calvin Iverson.

Saturday night marked the final races of the 2020 season, but MTS will have a busy offseason with the construction of metal bleachers that will expand the fan capacity from 1500 to 4000.

