MSHSL cancels all prep sports events, effective immediately

The Minnesota State High School League canceled all prep tournaments, effective immediately.

That means the girls state basketball tournament will be halted on a day before four state champions were to be crowned.

The MSHSL statement: “Amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the remainder of the girls state basketball tournament and boys section/state basketball tournaments have been canceled. The safety of all concerned is paramount.”

Four section championship games in Class 4A boys had been scheduled for Friday night.

The girls state tournament had semifinals in Class 2A and Class 1A scheduled for today at Williams Arena.

Class 4A and 3A had semifinals yesterday. Farmington and Hopkins were set to meet in the 4A title game Saturday, and Becker and DeLaSalle were to play for the 3A title.

Those games are all wiped out, with no state champions in basketball this year.

