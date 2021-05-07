May 6 High school sports roundup: Lewiston-Altura softball sweeps Rushford-Peterson

RUSHFORD — The Lewiston-Altura High School softball team won its fourth and fifth consecutive games, as it swept rival Rushford-Peterson 18-0 (4) and 5-4 in a doubleheader on Thursday in Rushford.

In Game 1, the Cardinals (7-5, 3-5) drew an eye-popping 14 walks, while collecting seven hits. An 11-run fourth inning ended it. Olivia Funk tossed three hitless innings in the circle, while also going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI at the plate. Morgan Jackson went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI, while Mia McGuire went 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBI to help pace the Cardinals.

Game 2 was a closer affair, but a five-run fourth inning proved to be the difference for the Cardinals.

Funk once again came through for the Cardinals.

She had a three-run double in the fourth and earned the win in the circle by allowing four runs — one earned in — on just three hits, while striking out 13 in a complete game effort.

Tiegan Prigge went 2-for-3 with an RBI as well for the Cardinals, who were able to hold off a Trojans late rally.

R-P scored two in the seventh, but Funk was able to work out of it to secure the Cardinals seventh win their past eight games.