Northwoods League: Loggers top league with 11 former players selected in MLB Draft

The La Crosse Loggers led the Northwoods League with 11 former players selected in this year’s 20-round MLB Draft, which concluded Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters were close behind with 10 former players picked, while the Northwoods League as a whole had 100 players taken.

Ryan Holgate was the highest former Logger and fifth Northwoods League player selected; the outfielder from the University of Arizona was taken 70th overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the Competitive Balance B round, which followed the second round.

Donta Williams and Kobe Kato, teammates of Holgate at Arizona, were picked 106th and 388th overall, respectively. Williams, an outfielder, was selected by the Baltimore Orioles, while Kato, who played a variety of positions for the Loggers last summer but is listed at second base, was taken by the Houston Astros.

After Holgate and Williams, J.T. Schwartz was the next highest Logger picked; the first baseman from UCLA was selected at 111th overall by the New York Mets.