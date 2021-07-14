Northwoods League: Loggers sweep Stingers in doubleheader

WILLMAR, Minn. — A day after seeing those 11 former players get drafted, the La Crosse Loggers snapped a five-game losing streak by sweeping the Willmar Stingers 11-6 and then 4-2 on the road Wednesday.

In Game 1, the Loggers (18-28, 4-6) used a seven-run sixth to snap their five-game losing streak.

The first three batters reached for La Crosse in the sixth before Seth Stroh broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI groundout. Bill Ralston then followed with a two-run single and scored when Kevin Sim sent one over the left-center field fence for a two-run blast to make it 9-4.

Poncho Ruiz and Ronnie Sweeny then delivered back-to-back doubles to make it 10-4. Sweeny would eventually come around to score on a two out double from TJ Manteufel.

In all, the Loggers sent 12 men to the plate, scoring seven runs on six hits — four of which went for extra bases — and an error.

In Game 2 it was the Loggers' pitching staff that picked up the slack with Emmett Olson setting the tone, notching his first victory of the season by allowing just two runs — one earned — in five innings. The 6-foot-4, University of Nebraska freshman allowed just three hits while striking out six.