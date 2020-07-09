Northwoods League: Loggers beaten by Woodchucks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUSAU, Wis. -- The La Crosse Loggers allowed eight runs in the first four innings and wound up on the wrong end of a 10-4 game against the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Thursday.

Wisconsin (2-6) scored three runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth to win for the second time in three games while playing in front of 250 people at Athletic Park.

The Loggers (4-5) scored all of their runs in the top of the ninth inning, which was highlighted by shortstop JT Thompson's two-run home run. Third baseman Graham Pauley and center fielder Luke Brown also drove in a run apiece in the ninth.

La Crosse used three pitchers, but starter Jayson Hibbard (0-1) took the loss after allowing six earned runs on five hits and four walks during three innings. Wisconsin had 12 hits to go with six walks to reach the 10-run mark.

The Loggers return to action Friday night with another game at Athletic Park. The game begins at 6:35 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0