top story WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Oct. 6 Oct 5, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COLLEGEMEN’S SOCCER: Saint Mary’s at Ripon College (Wis.), 3:30 p.m.WOMEN’S SOCCER: UW-River Falls at Saint Mary’s, 5 p.m. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local sports schedule: Monday, Oct. 4 HIGH SCHOOL Local sports schedule: Saturday, September 25 HIGH SCHOOLVOLLEYBALL C-FC at Richland Center Tournament, 9 a.m.; Cotter at Burnsville Tournament; Rushford-Peterson at St. Anthony Village Invite. Watch Now: Related Video Brazilian soccer player charged with attempted murder after kicking referee A miracle in the Champions League: FC Sheriff beats Real Madrid AP A miracle in the Champions League: FC Sheriff beats Real Madrid NFL Recap: Tom Brady survives Mac Jones in Foxborough reunion AP NFL Recap: Tom Brady survives Mac Jones in Foxborough reunion NFL Futures: Who is the team to beat in the AFC? AP NFL Futures: Who is the team to beat in the AFC?