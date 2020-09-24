Local sports schedule: Thursday, Sept. 24

HIGH SCHOOL
TENNIS: Owatonna at Winona, 4:30 p.m.; Cotter at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.
SWIMMING: Austin vs Winona, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: La Crescent-Hokah at Cotter, 5 p.m.; Rochester John Marshall at Winona, 7 p.m.; St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.; Caledonia at P-E-M, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Cotter at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.; Winona at Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.; P-E-M at Caledonia, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Arcadia at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.; Westby at G-E-T, 7 p.m.;
GIRLS GOLF: Coulee Conference Tournament at Drugan’s, 1 p.m.
