Local sports schedule for Wednesday, March 10

HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING: Winona at Section team tournament, 5 p.m.
COLLEGESOFTBALL: Winona State at Missouri-St. Louis (DH), Noon
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bethel at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
WRESTLING: Winona at Section team tournament, 5 p.m.
COLLEGESOFTBALL: Winona State at Missouri-St. Louis (DH), Noon
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bethel at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
LA CRESCENT — It didn’t take long for the Caledonia High School boys basketball team to determine how its Three Rivers Conference game against…
HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL Winona at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER — The Mayo Civic Center Region I Wrestling Hall of Fame Committee has selected nine new members for its virtual induction on Saturda…
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball team has made a renewed commitment to the 2-2-1 full-court press defens…
The goals for this week remain the same.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.