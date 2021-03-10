 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, March 10
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, March 10

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING: Winona at Section team tournament, 5 p.m.

COLLEGESOFTBALL: Winona State at Missouri-St. Louis (DH), Noon

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bethel at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

