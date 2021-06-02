Local sports schedule for Wednesday, June 2

HIGH SCHOOLBOYS GOLF: Winona at the Section 1AAA tournament in Lake City at Jewel Country Club, 8:30 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Lewiston-Altura sub-section at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
HIGH SCHOOLBOYS GOLF: Winona at the Section 1AAA tournament in Lake City at Jewel Country Club, 8:30 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Lewiston-Altura sub-section at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
HIGH SCHOOL
Chris Madden had a pretty good idea his car was good enough to reach victory lane, but it was up to him to get it there.
Local sports schedule for Tuesday, May 25.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.