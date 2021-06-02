 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, June 2
HIGH SCHOOLBOYS GOLF: Winona at the Section 1AAA tournament in Lake City at Jewel Country Club, 8:30 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Lewiston-Altura sub-section at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.

