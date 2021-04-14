Local sports schedule for Wednesday, Aprl 14

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Minot St. at Winona State (DH), 1 p.m.; Saint Mary’s at St. John’s (DH), 2:30 p.m.
Rod Hoesley, 1973 graduate of Winona Senior High, will be inducted into the Region One Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 10.
The Warriors play Waseca in the MSHSL Class AA state championship at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Every time the Caledonia High School boys basketball team seemed to be on the verge of pulling away from Minneapolis North, something went awr…
Caledonia struggled to make shots and committed costly turnovers, but the Warriors executed when it mattered as they escaped with a 59-55 win over the Bulldogs.
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The third-ranked Caledonia High School boys basketball team knew what it had to do.
