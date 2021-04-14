 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, Aprl 14
0 comments

Local sports schedule for Wednesday, Aprl 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: Minot St. at Winona State (DH), 1 p.m.; Saint Mary’s at St. John’s (DH), 2:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Blistering start to spring could break records in Southwest

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Caledonia boys off to state!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News