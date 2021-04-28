Local sports schedule for Wednesday, April 28

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Upper Iowa at Winona State (DH), 1:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Winona State at UM-Duluth (DH), Noon; Saint Mary’s at College of Saint Benedict (DH), 2 p.m.
Minnesota women’s gymnastics senior and Winona Senior High graduate Lexy Ramler has been named the winner of the prestigious AAI Award, recogn…
The dirt track will feature new bleachers and a visit from the infamous World of Outlaws Late Model Series.
Rod Hoesley, 1973 graduate of Winona Senior High, will be inducted into the Region One Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 10.
WSHS graduate Lexy Ramler takes fifth on the balanced beam.
