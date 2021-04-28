 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, April 28
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, April 28

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: Upper Iowa at Winona State (DH), 1:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Winona State at UM-Duluth (DH), Noon;  Saint Mary’s at College of Saint Benedict (DH), 2 p.m.

 

