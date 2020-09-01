 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 1
HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY:

Winona at Northfield, 3:30 p.m. (girls), 5 p.m. (boys)

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson at Lanesboro/Fillmore Central, 4:30 p.m.

Cochrane-Fountain City Meet, 5:45 p.m.

TENNIS:

Winona at Mankato West, 4:30 p.m.

Cotter at Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER:

Cotter at St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 7 p.m. Rochester Mayo at Winona, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers—Caledonia at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER:

Lewiston-Altura/St. Charles at Cotter, 5 p.m.

Winona at Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at Caledonia, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING:

Mankato East at Winona, 6 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF:

Cochrane-Fountain City invitational 4 p.m.

