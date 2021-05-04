Local sports schedule for Tuesday, May 4

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Red Wing at Winona, 5 p.m.; Cotter at Rushford-Peterson, 5 p.m.; Lanesboro/Fillmore Central at Lewiston-Altura, 5 p.m.; Whitehall at C-FC, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: C-FC at Dairyland meet, 4:30 p.m.; GET at Coulee meet, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Winona at Faribault, 4:30 p.m.; Stewartville at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Winona at Rochester Century Quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.; C-FC at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: C-FC at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Winona at Red Wing, 5 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Cotter, 5 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Lanesboro/Fillmore Central, 5 p.m.; Whitehall at C-FC, 5 p.m.

