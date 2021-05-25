Local sports schedule for Tuesday, May 25

Tuesday HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Mabel-Canton at Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m.; GET at Arcadia, 4:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Wabasha-Kellogg, 5 p.m.; Cotter at La Crescent-Hokah, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Big 9 Meet at Faribault, 10 a.m.; C-FC at Dairyland meet, Noon

GIRLS GOLF: Big 9 Meet at Faribault, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL: Wabasha-Kellogg at Lewiston-Altura, 4:30 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Wabasha-Kellogg, 4:30 p.m.; Arcadia at GET, 5 p.m.; Cotter at Rochester Lourdes, 5 p.m.; Red Wing at Winona, 5 p.m.; Tomah at C-FC, 5 p.m.

TENNIS: Section 1A tennis tournament, 11 a.m.

