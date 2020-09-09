Local sports schedule for Thursday, September 10

HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY: Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson at Wabasha-Kellogg, 4:30 p.m.; Arcadia at G-E-T, 4:30 p.m.; Cotter at La Crescent-Hokah Invitational at Pine Creek GC, 4:30 p.m.;
TENNIS: Cotter at Rochester Lourdes, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Caledonia at Cotter, 5 p.m.; St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at P-E-M, 7 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Cotter at Caledonia, 7 p.m.; P-E-M at St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!