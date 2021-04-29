 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Sports schedule for Thursday, April 29
0 comments

Local Sports schedule for Thursday, April 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLBOYS GOLF: Winona at Owatonna for Big 9 Conference Tournament, 10 a.m.; C-FC hosts Dairyland meet, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Winona at Big 9 Conference Meet at the Bridges, 10 a.m.;

BASEBALL: Austin at Winona, 5 p.m.; Augusta at C-FC, 5 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at GET, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Cotter at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 4:30 p.m.; Kenyon-Wanamingo at Lewiston-Altura, 4:30 p.m.; Winona at Austin, 5 p.m.; Augusta at C-FC, 5 p.m.

TENNIS: Cotter at Rochester Lourdes, 4:30 p.m.; Red Wing at Winona, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Winona at Rochester Mayo, 4 p.m.; Caledonia at Rushford-Peterson/Houston, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: Winona at Rochester Mayo, 4 p.m.; Cotter at PEM, 4:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News