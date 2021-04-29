Local Sports schedule for Thursday, April 29

HIGH SCHOOLBOYS GOLF: Winona at Owatonna for Big 9 Conference Tournament, 10 a.m.; C-FC hosts Dairyland meet, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Winona at Big 9 Conference Meet at the Bridges, 10 a.m.;

BASEBALL: Austin at Winona, 5 p.m.; Augusta at C-FC, 5 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at GET, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Cotter at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 4:30 p.m.; Kenyon-Wanamingo at Lewiston-Altura, 4:30 p.m.; Winona at Austin, 5 p.m.; Augusta at C-FC, 5 p.m.

TENNIS: Cotter at Rochester Lourdes, 4:30 p.m.; Red Wing at Winona, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Winona at Rochester Mayo, 4 p.m.; Caledonia at Rushford-Peterson/Houston, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: Winona at Rochester Mayo, 4 p.m.; Cotter at PEM, 4:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0