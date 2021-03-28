Local sports schedule for Sunday, March 28

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Duluth at Winona State (DH), noon.
SOFTBALL: UW-La Crosse at Saint Mary’s (DH), 2 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Duluth at Winona State (DH), noon.
SOFTBALL: UW-La Crosse at Saint Mary’s (DH), 2 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The third-ranked Caledonia High School boys basketball team knew what it had to do.
LA CRESCENT — It didn’t take long for the Caledonia High School boys basketball team to determine how its Three Rivers Conference game against…
The Red Hawks trailed by 14 points late in the third quarter but earned a 46-38 win.
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The third-ranked Caledonia High School boys basketball team knew what it had to do.
HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: MSHSL Section quarterfinals: 1AA—No. 5 Lewiston-Altura at No. 4 PEM, 7 p.m.; 1A—No. 12 Wabasha-Kellogg at No. 4 Ru…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.