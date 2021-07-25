Local sports schedule for Sunday, July 25

LOCAL
Baseball: Winona Chiefs at Wanamingo Jacks, 2 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
LOCAL
Baseball: Winona Chiefs at Wanamingo Jacks, 2 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Joe Snow won Mississippi Thunder Speedway’s first ever Micro Sprint Division feature as part of an action packed Friday …
Garrett Heath is sitting right where he wants to be right now.
A day after seeing those 11 former players get drafted, the La Crosse Loggers snapped a five-game losing streak by sweeping the Willmar Stingers 11-6 and then 4-2 on the road Wednesday.
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, July 14.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.