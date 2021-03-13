 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule for Saturday, March 13
0 comments

Local sports schedule for Saturday, March 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

GYMNASTICS: Winona at Big 9 Conference meet, 1:15 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Northfield at Winona, 3:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lewiston-Altura at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 6:15 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The night COVID-19 shut down high school sports

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The night COVID-19 shut down high school sports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News