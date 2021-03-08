 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule for Monday, March 8
Local sports schedule for Monday, March 8

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rushford-Peterson at Spring Grove, 7:15 p.m.; Rochester John Marshall at Winona, 7:30 p.m.; Cotter at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at St. Charles, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Leroy-Ostrander at Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m.; Winona at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Cotter, 7:30 p.m.; St. Charles at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Winona at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Winona at Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.

