Local sports schedule for Friday, July 2 Jul 1, 2021 41 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCALLegion baseball: Winona LeJetz at Viroqua Tournament 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Watch Now: Related Video Look to bet these MLB games today Blind bet against the Diamonbacks on the road? AP Blind bet against the Diamonbacks on the road? Venus Williams: "I couldn't watch Serena retire injured" AP Venus Williams: "I couldn't watch Serena retire injured" Take a flier on the Saints to make the playoffs at +110 AP Take a flier on the Saints to make the playoffs at +110 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local Sports Track and field: Winona graduate Garrett Heath reaches Olympic Trial final in 5,000 meter run Jun 25, 2021 Garrett Heath is sitting right where he wants to be right now. +3 Local Sports WIAA state track and field: G-E-T's Vance wins pair of state titles Jun 25, 2021 About mid-race, Luke Vance looked around and saw he had a lot of work to do in the final 50 meters. Local Sports Local sports schedule for Tuesday, June 29 Jun 29, 2021 LOCAL Local Sports Local sports schedule for Wednesday, June 30 Jun 30, 2021 LOCAL Watch Now: Related Video WIAA Division 2 volleyball: Royall 3, Cashton 1 WATCH NOW: WIAA D2 sectional volleyball semi--Cashton 3, Riverdale 0 top story web only WATCH NOW: WIAA D2 sectional volleyball semi--Cashton 3, Riverdale 0 Caledonia boys off to state! web only Caledonia boys off to state! WATCH NOW: The night COVID-19 shut down high school sports web only WATCH NOW: The night COVID-19 shut down high school sports