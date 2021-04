Local sports schedule for Friday, April 30

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS GOLF: Caledonia at Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Winona at Lake City, 2 p.m.; Caledonia at Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: GET at Black River Falls, 4 p.m.; Cotter at PEM, 4:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.;

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: GET at Black River Falls, 4 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL: GET at Tomah, 4:30 p.m.; Cotter at Dover-Eyota, 5 p.m.; Byron at Lewiston-Altura, 5 p.m.; C-FC at Blair-Taylor, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Dover-Eyota at Cotter, 5 p.m.; C-FC at Blair-Taylor, 5 p.m.; GET at Westby, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Augustana at Winona State, 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0