Local sports schedule for Friday, April 23
HIGH SCHOOL

TENNIS: Decorah at Winona, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Cotter at Dover-Eyota, 4:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at PEM, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson at Fillmore Central, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson at Fillmore Central, 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL: La Crescent-Hokah at Rushford-Peterson (DH), 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Rushford-Peterson at La Crescent-Hokah (DH), 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL: G-E-T at Arcadia, 7 p.m.

 

