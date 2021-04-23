Local sports schedule for Friday, April 23

HIGH SCHOOL
TENNIS: Decorah at Winona, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Cotter at Dover-Eyota, 4:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at PEM, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson at Fillmore Central, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson at Fillmore Central, 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL: La Crescent-Hokah at Rushford-Peterson (DH), 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Rushford-Peterson at La Crescent-Hokah (DH), 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL: G-E-T at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
