Local sports roundup: Cotter girls soccer cruises in playoff win

The top-seeded Cotter girls soccer team cruised past their first round playoff opponent, defeating eight-seed Schaeffer Academy 13-0 at Paul Geil Field.

It took less than a minute for the Ramblers to get on the board, with Olivia Gardner scoring off an assist by Sera Speltz 33 seconds in for a 1-0 lead, and Cotter was off to the races from there, jumping out to a 8-0 lead by halftime.

In total. Gardner had three goals and an assist on the day for the team’s goal-scoring lead. Allyssa Williams, Ava Killian and Amaiya Kauphusman all scored two goals apiece, with Kauphusman adding one assist, while Williams had two.

Abbey Garnder, Megan Costello and Speltz all had one goal in the game, with Speltz adding three assists as well.

With the win, the Ramblers advance to the section semifinals, which will be hosted at Cotter on Saturday at 1 p.m.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 3, Lake City 1

The three-seed SCLA girls defeated six-seed Lake City by two goals at home to advance to the section semifinals.

SCLA’s Kaylee Butson scored two goals, Samatha Perez scores once and Mya Omdahl picked up three assists in the win.

The Saints will play on the road against two-seed Dover-Eyota on Saturday at 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Cotter 2, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1

The fourth-seeded Cotter boys eliminated the five-seed Saints in a one-goal game to advance to the section semifinals.

All three of the contest’s scores came in the second half, following a 0-0 tie in the first 40 minutes.

SCLA’s lone goal came from Jonas Barclay, assisted by Olvin Cruz.

The Ramblers will hit the road to face top-seeded Rochester Lourdes on Saturday.

COLLEGE

MEN'S SOCCER

St. Olaf 2, St. Mary’s 1

The Cardinals (3-9, 0-6) hung tough at home against 17th-ranked St. Olaf (11-1-1, 6-0), though the road team won 2-1.

Victor Gaulmin got the visiting Oles on the board in the 23rd minute with a goal on a penalty kick.

Four minutes later, Shea Betchel knocked in a goal for a 2-0 lead.

Eli Szymanski cut the Cardinals’ deficit to one in the 61st minute, with an assist by Aiden Adamek, though St. Mary’s was never able to tie the match after that.

