 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 20
0 comments

Local schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS SOCCER: Section 1A semifinal—Byron at Cotter, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Big 9—Winona at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.; WIAA regionals—Division 2 quarterfinals: G-E-T at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.; Arcadia at Neillsville, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at Rushford-Peterson, 7:15 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: WIAA subsectionals—Division 2 at Stratford (includes Arcadia, Black River Falls, G-E-T, 1:05 p.m. Division 3 at Osseo-Fairchild (includes C-FC).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

G-E-T football preview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News