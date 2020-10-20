Local schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 20

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SOCCER: Section 1A semifinal—Byron at Cotter, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Big 9—Winona at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.; WIAA regionals—Division 2 quarterfinals: G-E-T at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.; Arcadia at Neillsville, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at Rushford-Peterson, 7:15 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: WIAA subsectionals—Division 2 at Stratford (includes Arcadia, Black River Falls, G-E-T, 1:05 p.m. Division 3 at Osseo-Fairchild (includes C-FC).
