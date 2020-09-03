Local schedule for Thursday, Sept. 3

HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY:
Winona at Northfield, 3:30 p.m. (girls), 5 p.m. (boys)
Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson at Lanesboro/Fillmore Central, 4:30 p.m.
Cochrane-Fountain City Meet, 5:45 p.m.
TENNIS:
Winona at Mankato West, 4:30 p.m.
Cotter at Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER:
Cotter at St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 7 p.m.
Rochester Mayo at Winona, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers—Caledonia at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Lewiston-Altura/St. Charles at Cotter, 5 p.m.
Winona at Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at Caledonia, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING:
Mankato East at Winona, 6 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF:
Cochrane-Fountain City at Lake Arrowhead Golf Course, Nekoosa, Wis., 4 p.m.
