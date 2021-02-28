Local schedule for Sunday, Feb. 28

COLLEGE
MEN’S HOCKEY: Augsburg at Saint Mary’s, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE
ROCHESTER — The Mayo Civic Center Region I Wrestling Hall of Fame Committee has selected nine new members for its virtual induction on Saturda…
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball team has made a renewed commitment to the 2-2-1 full-court press defens…
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — As his La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball teammates navigated the full-court pressure that Chatfield was apply…
HOLMEN — Lily Cayley took much prettier shots that missed the mark than the one she made to essentially end the Holmen High School girls baske…
The goals for this week remain the same.
