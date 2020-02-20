Local schedule for Friday Feb. 21
Local schedule for Friday Feb. 21

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Winona at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Winona Cotter, 7:30 p.m.; Fillmore Central at Rushford Peterson, 7:30 p.m.; St. Charles at Chatfield, 7:30 p.m.; C-FC at Whitehall, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING: Section Meet at Rochester

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Red Wing at Winona, 7:30 p.m.; G-E-T at Black River Falls, 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING: Individual Section Meet at Rochester

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSIC—Winona State at Concordia-St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: NSIC—Winona State at Concordia-St. Paul, 5:30 p.m.

