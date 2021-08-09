Local basketball: Davis brothers run first camp at La Crosse Central

“The first thing we wanted to do was something to give back to the kids in the community,” Jonathan said. “I would go to anything I could (when younger), and that’s what we’re trying to offer with this.”

The event was the brainchild of Jordan, who discussed the idea with Jonathan and their mutual friend, Fox, a skills coach the two have been working with since last year.

“I got the idea, honestly, from doing camps here for Coach (Todd) Fergot, Forrest Larson, TNT5, so I was like, ‘Why not run a camp here?’” Jordan said. “This is the perfect opportunity.”

Fox, an Edgerton High School graduate who played basketball at Augustana College (Ill.) and UW-Whitewater, owns FoxBall and teamed up with the Davis brothers for the venture.

To staff it, Jonathan and Jordan called up some old Central teammates to help them at stations. Noah Parcher, who plays at Northern Michigan University, and Terrance Thompson, who played at UW-Green Bay last season and moves on to Navarro College (Texas) this month, were both coaches at the camp.

All of them outwardly enjoyed their time working with kids in places they used to occupy with shooting drills and plenty of live basketball during a 3½-hour session in the Hackett Gymnasium.