Ryan Henningson knows he has more work to do.
That’s why the Winona Senior High senior wrestler isn’t satisfied with just setting the program’s record for career wins — which he did on Jan. 4 when he collected win No. 151 to pass former teammate Jack Vaselaar. Don’t get it confused, the North Dakota State commit is proud of setting the new mark for career victories, but he has eyes set on something else.
That elusive state title.
“I want to have my name up there with it saying state champion underneath it,” Henningson said. “I mean, the wins. It’s awesome. Knowing that I have more wins than anybody else in school history. It’s great. But I don’t want to be done yet.”
Of course, that state title was literally within Henningson’s grasp last year. After taking third as a sophomore, Henningson ran roughshod through the state tournament field, reaching the state title match by winning his first three matches by a combined score of 50-6. Trailing by a point with less than 10 seconds to go in the state title match, it appeared the 113-pounder may have either reversed his opponent or escaped his grasp as he ended up on top of him in a scramble, but the referee ruled that is opponent, Paxton Creese of Shakopee, maintained control with his leg. Creese won 6-5 to claim the Class AAA 113-pound state title. It was a tough break, but Henningson handled it with dignity and class saying afterward that “It was a controversial call but it didn’t go my way. At this point, I’ve just got to overlook it and work harder for next year.”
It came as no surprise to coach Joe Hoialmen.
“Two words: class act,” Hoialmen said. “We talk about it all the time. You win with grace and you lose with grace. He loses with grace. There’s no reason to blame anybody, because in wrestling it’s just you and your opponent. Ryan just exemplifies a class act. He sets a tone for everybody else and how to behave on the mat. He’s a great leader and it’s going to be tough when he’s gone.”
He sets the tone in practice too, just ask his teammates.
“Ryan is very committed to his craft,” senior Tyler Nachtigal said. “He is just pushing, pushing and pushing to break barriers on the wrestling mat. … He sometimes can be a jerk in the room because we’re all tired and he’s always like, ‘let’s do one more.’ As one of the bigger guys in the room, I’m not very appreciative of that. But he’s just a workhorse and even though he’s smaller than me, he’s someone to look up to. He’s one of the smartest kids I’ve been around. He acts very humble about it too, which I admire.”
Henningson pushes his teammates hard in practices and also knows how to pick them up when they’re down. It’s what makes him so valuable to the Winhawks.
“Ryan’s an uplifting person,” junior Zander Rusert said. “When I lost my first match, he told me right away to get back out there and get back into the room. And that’s just pushed me ever since I lost to the Owatonna kid in my first match of the season. And having good partners like Tyler, and they’re gonna push me to do better and set me up for when I need to do better, and not just let me get my moves easily. So having them around in the room definitely brings a sense of urgency to get better in the room.”
Making the bump up to 126-pounds — he will wrestle at 120 come tournament time in hopes of a rematch with Creese — Henningson won his first 19 matches of the season until he fell 5-3 to Stratford’s Gavin Drexler in the 126-pound title match at the prestigious Bi-State Classic. It was the second Bi-State title for Drexler and it was the second straight podium Bi-State podium for Henningson, who took third last year. However, although Henningson took second, he wasn’t satisfied. It only showed him that he still has more work to do.
“It is really a wake up call,” Henningson said. “I was working hard, but there’s just things I had to work on. That came clear to me in my finals match that I lost. So I really started working on them better just to improve and I think it’s really helped me.”
Henningson has lost just once since. He knows this is his last shot at a state title, so he’s not taking anything lightly.
“When you’re not a senior you always have that though in the back of your mind that I’ve got next year,” Henningson said. “I have next year, but it’s at a different school, at a different level. This is my last year, my last chance in high school. All I can do now is just keep working hard until state. Just finish it right. Just do my best.”
Regardless, if he finishes off his decorated high school career with a state title, he will leave a lasting legacy on Winona wrestling.
“I have a tear in my eye just thinking about it,” Hoialman said. “He went from a 98-pound kid to a D1 caliber wrestler. I’m sure going to miss him.”