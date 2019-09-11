Grace Rohde and Emma Zeller led the way as the Winona Senior High School volleyball team bounced back from a third-set loss to beat Rochester Century 25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18 on Tuesday night in a Big 9 Conference match at the WSHS Gym.
Rohde had 15 kills and 12 digs for the Winhawks, who improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 9. Zeller, who passed the 1,000-assist mark for her career earlier in the season, had 17 of them on Tuesday night.
Abbey Klawiter was the defensive standout with 17 digs. She also had seven kills.
Winona climbs on a bus to play Northfield on Thursday night. On Saturday, the Winhawks are at a tournament at Farmington High School.
Girls tennis
Winona 4, Albert Lea 3: Emma Heinert and company swept the singles matches as the Winhawks (11-5, 3-3) downed the Tigers at the middle school in a Big 9 Conference match.
Heinert blanked Albert Lea’s Samantha Skarstad 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Ari Jacobs beat Shelby Hanson 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Molly Heinert beat Maggie Moller at No. 3 singles by a score of 7-5, 6-0. At No. 4 singles, Adele Jacobsen beat Allison Dulitz 6-4, 6-3.
The Tigers won all three doubles matches.
Winona is back in action on Thursday at Northfield in a conference match.
Boys soccer
Albert Lea 1, Winona 0: Although the Winhawks (3-4, 1-4) had the advantage in shots, corners and opportunities, the Tigers (2-4, 1-4) snuck in a goal and held on for the win in the Big 9 Conference match. The JV team lost 1-0 in similar fashion.
Winona hosts Rochester John Marshall at 7 p.m. Thursday at Paul Giel Field.
Girls soccer
Albert Lea 1, Winona 0: The Winhawks dropped a tough one on the road to the Tigers. Winona plays at Rochester John Marshall on Thursday night.
