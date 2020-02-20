High school sports roundup: Winona hockey season ends against Dodge County

KASSON — The Winona Senior High boys hockey team's season came to an end on Thursday night, as they fell to top-seeded Dodge County 5-1 in the second round of the Section 1A boys hockey tournament.
It was the 14th straight victory for the Wildcats (21-5).
Roman Grulkowski scored the lone Winona goal which trimmed the Dodge County lead in half to 2-1. It was the 74th career goal for the senior, who will leave with his name a top of the Winona record books when it comes to career goals. He said the next step for him is hopefully junior hockey.
"It's hard to describe what Roman means to the program, because he's so good offensively and he can change the game at anytime," coach Fran McDevitt said after Winona's 5-1 victory over Austin on Tuesday. "But what people don't realize is that he is such a good kid. He works with middle-schoolers ... he's just such a good kid. What people don't see is that he is reaping what he's earned. When he was a freshman, when he was a sophomore, he was rink rat. You come down here on a Saturday and he's shooting 500 pucks in the shooting range. He's on the outdoor ice skating, working on stick handling. So what you are seeing now is all that hard work coming out."
Winona actually outshot Dodge County 22-21, but the Wildcats found the net thanks to two goals from both Matt Donovan and Brody Lamb. It was a four-point night for Lamb, who also ad two assists.
Despite the tough ending to the year, it was a successful season for the Winhawks. They finish with 13 wins, which was more than the last three years combined (11) and have now won a playoff game in back-to-back seasons. It's taken some time, but it appears Fran McDevitt and company are starting to rebuild the foundation for a successful program once again.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
G-E-T 59, Arcadia 40
ARCADIA — Luke Vance and Grant Beirne scored 13 points each for the Red Hawks (10-10, 6-4), who led 29-11 after one half and remained one game off the conference in the loss column.
Ethan Weltzien had 14 points and Chase Patzner all 11 of his in the second half for the Raiders (1-19, 0-11).
Vance made three 3-pointers in the first half for G-E-T, which also received a 12-point performance from Sawyer Schmidt.