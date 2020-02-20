High school sports roundup: Winona hockey season ends against Dodge County

KASSON — The Winona Senior High boys hockey team's season came to an end on Thursday night, as they fell to top-seeded Dodge County 5-1 in the second round of the Section 1A boys hockey tournament.

It was the 14th straight victory for the Wildcats (21-5).

Roman Grulkowski scored the lone Winona goal which trimmed the Dodge County lead in half to 2-1. It was the 74th career goal for the senior, who will leave with his name a top of the Winona record books when it comes to career goals. He said the next step for him is hopefully junior hockey.

"It's hard to describe what Roman means to the program, because he's so good offensively and he can change the game at anytime," coach Fran McDevitt said after Winona's 5-1 victory over Austin on Tuesday. "But what people don't realize is that he is such a good kid. He works with middle-schoolers ... he's just such a good kid. What people don't see is that he is reaping what he's earned. When he was a freshman, when he was a sophomore, he was rink rat. You come down here on a Saturday and he's shooting 500 pucks in the shooting range. He's on the outdoor ice skating, working on stick handling. So what you are seeing now is all that hard work coming out."