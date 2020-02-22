High school sports roundup: Winona/Cotter wrestling team qualifies four for state

ROCHESTER — The Winona/Cotter wrestling team advanced four grapplers to the MSHSL state meet with their performances at the 1AAA sectional on Friday and Saturday.

Ryan Henningson (120 pounds) led the Winhawks by winning his weight class. Henningson won his first two matches via pin before earning a major decision win over Owatonna’s Yves Evillard in the championship bout.

Logan Henningson (126 pounds), Andrew Meyer (182) and Zander Rusert (285) finished second in their respective weight classes.

Tyler Nachtigal (195 pounds) narrowly missed qualifying; he finished third.

MSHSL state gymnastics

ST. PAUL — Winona gymnastics junior Chloe Hughes finished second on the vault at the MSHSL Class A individual state meet Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Hughes posted a season-high 9.800 and finished just 0.025 behind Perham junior Jada Olsen, who also won the all-around (38.625).

Hughes also finished ninth on the floor exercise (9.450) and 11th in the all-around (36.700).

Winona senior Bella Iverson-Jones finished 11th on the balance beam (9.250).

