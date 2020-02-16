ROCHESTER — Two Winona Senior High gymnasts qualified for the MSHSL 1A state meet with a pair of terrific performances on Saturday at the Section 1A hosted by Rochester Century.
As a team the Winhawks finished with their highest score of the season to finish second with 140.45 points. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa won with a score of 144.950.
Chloe Hughes will make a return trip to state qualifying in every event after she finished second in the all-around (36.900) just behind Pine Island's Sawyer Gorman (37.275). She also was the Section 1A champion on the vault (9.775) and on the uneven bars (8.850).
Hughes will be joined at state by teammate Bella Iverson-Jones, who earned her first state birth on the vault, bars and beam. She finished sixth on the vault (9.200), fourth on the bars (8.350) and third on beam (9.200).
WRESTLING
WIAA Division 2
Arcadia Regional
ARCADIA — The Melrose-Mindoro/G.E.T. won its regional with 274.5 points just edging second-place Ellsworth (269) to advance to Tuesday’s team sectional at Baldwin-Woodville.
West Salem/Bangor took third with 186 points while Black River Falls finished sixth (75) and Arcadia seventh (56).
Mel.-Min./G-E-T will send 10 wrestlers to the Osceola individual section on Saturday. Carson Koss (106), Tanner Andersen (113), Bryce Blaken (145), Jaden Anderson (160), Hunter Andersen (170), Jacob Summers (182), Bryce Burns (195) and Trevor Daffinson (285) all won individual championships while Sam Johnson (138) and Daniel Slattery (152) each finished second to advance to sectionals for the Titans.
Division 3
Aquinas
LA CROSSE — The Cochrane-Fountain City wrestling team will send two to Saturday's sectional at Westby.
Julian Spriggle received a bye in the quarterfinals before tallying back-to-back pins in the semis and finals to advance to sectionals.
Zach Foley placed second, recording a pin in the semifinals before falling to Aquinas' Joe Penchi by an 11-2 major decision.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Caledonia 119, Jackson County Central 107
CALEDONIA, Minn. — Noah King broke a program record and helped his team break another in the process.
King had a game-high 36 points to bring his career total to 2,456 and set a new school record. King’s brother Owen previously held the designation as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,437 points.
The Warriors’ 119 points also set a new school record for points scored in a single game.
Caledonia (22-1) had five other players in double figures: Eli King scored 25, Jackson Koepke had 14, Casey Schultz and Andrew Kunelius added 13 apiece, and Sam Privet chipped in 10.
The Huskies (15-5) had four players in double figures, led by Andrew Hesebeck’s 33 points.
The Warriors led 58-50 at the half.
Mauston 71, G-E-T 69
GALESVILLE — Cade Hall scored a game-high 33 points while Gage Kobylski added 22 to lead Mauston (13-6).
Grant Beirne led G-E-T (8-10) with 18 followed by Kyle Scherr (17), Sawyer Schmidt (13) and Lance Lettner (10).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Arcadia 73, Black River Falls 26
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Ellie Hoesley scored a game-high 24 points as the Raiders won their fifth straight game and improved to 17-3 (10-0).
Arcadia, which led 39-13 at the half, also got double-digit points from Linzy Sendelbach (18) and Mercedes Romo (11).
Zyanna Deloney had 11 points to lead the Tigers, who fell to 4-16 (1-8).
