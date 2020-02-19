BALDWIN, Wis. — The Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T wrestling team is heading back to the WIAA state tournament for a third time in a row.
The second-ranked Titans knocked off host Baldwin-Woodville 44-21 in the semifinal round before handling sixth-ranked Medford 35-28 to take home a WIAA Division 2 sectional championship Tuesday night.
The Titans built a 35-6 lead in the final before Medford won the last five matches. Mel.-Min./G-E-T reeled off five straight wins in the middle of the dual against Baldwin-Woodville to advance to the final.
Eighth-ranked Hunter Andersen (34-10) gave the Titans a highlight against Baldwin-Woodville with an 11-1 major decision over ninth-ranked Max Ramberg. Fourth-ranked Tanner Andersen (37-9) also picked up an 11-7 win at 113 against Ty Fink, who received honorable mention to the state rankings.
Jaden Anderson (35-11) beat Medford’s Emett Grunwald 11-7 after Grunwald — ranked 10th at 152 — moved up to 160. Jacob Summers (37-8), who is ranked fifth, beat Clay Bowe, who is ranked fourth, by pin at 3:47 at 182. Medford’s Jake Rau, ranked first at 220, moved up to 285 and beat Trevor Daffinson (25-4) by a score of 6-5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
Lewiston-Altura 57, Rushford-Peterson 45
LEWISTON — Gunner Reed scored over half of the Cardinals’ points, pouring in 32 to lead Lewiston-Altura (20-4, 11-4) to the season sweep of the Trojans (11-13, 4-11).
Reed sunk a 3-pointer while collecting six rebounds.
Collin Bonow made two 3’s and grabbed four rebounds, as well, to finish with 10 points.
Malachi Bunke finished with a team-best 16 points on four made 3s. He was one of three Trojans in double figures, joining Luke O-Hare (12 points, seven rebounds) and Justin Ruberg (11 points, six rebounds). Grady Hengel added six, but they were the only Trojans to score.
Rushford-Peterson wraps up the regular season at home against Fillmore Central on Friday.
The Cardinals — who have now won 13 of their past 14 games — finish the regular season on the road. They travel to Cotter on Friday and Mabel-Canton on Saturday.
Caledonia 88, Winona Cotter 40
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The top-ranked Warriors had 14 players score, including four in double figures, as they cruised to victory.
Elias Dvorak led Caledonia (23-1, 15-0) with 11 points, while Noah King, Austin Heaney and Jashon Simpson added 10 apiece.
The Warriors led 55-23 at the half.
La Crescent-Hokah 85, Fillmore Central 59
HARMONY, Minn. — UW-Eau Claire commit Zach Todd scored 28 points and UW-La Crosse commit Luke Schwartzhoff added 25 as the Lancers (18-6) won their third straight game.
You have free articles remaining.
Cody Kowalski and Mitch Dryden chipped in eight apiece for La Crescent-Hokah, which led 41-29 at the half. Kowalski hit a pair of 3s, as did Todd. Schwartzhoff hit three 3s.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 72, C-FC 41
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Tristan McRoberts and Jay Arzt scored 19 points apiece as the Mustangs (8-11, 8-4) snapped a five-game losing streak.
Blake Christianson added 17 points for Melrose-Mindoro.
Michael Bissen led the Pirates (4-16, 2-11) with 16 points.
Nonconference
G-E-T 68, Sparta 54
GALESVILLE — Grant Beirne scored a game-high 27 points and Sawyer Schmidt added 19 for the Red Hawks (9-10).
Brett Stuessel (14 points), Kadon Milne (13) and Austin Erickson (12) were all in double figures for the Spartans (4-15).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Sparta 51, C-FC 46
SPARTA — Junior forward Callie Ziebell scored a game-high 24 points as the Spartans improved to 8-13.
Sparta, which led 28-24 at the half, also got nine points from sophomore guard Malory Russ.
BOYS HOCKEY
MSHSL sections 1A first round
Albert Lea 5, La Crescent-Hokah 1
ALBERT LEA, Minn. — Wyatt Farrell put the Lancers up 1-0 in the first period, but the Tigers scored three goals in the second period and two in the third.
Blake Ulve had a hat trick for Albert Lea, which put 46 shots on goal to La Crescent-Hokah’s 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.