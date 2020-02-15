Jordan Rubie needed just three points Friday night to reach 1,000 career points and etch her name in Cotter history.
She did just that and then some, scoring a game-high 20 points to become just the ninth Rambler to reach the 1,000 point plateau and lead the Ramblers to a 70-48 victory over La Crescent-Hokah on Senior Night at John Nett Recreation Center.
The Luther basketball commit made two 3-pointers to raise her school record 176.
"Jordan’s basketball story will serve as a great inspiration for our program for years to come," coach Pat Bowlin said via email. "We considered moving Jordan to the ninth-grade team as an eighth-grader but kept her with the junior high program and made her the point guard. I remember some rough times early but Jordan’s ball handling improved tremendously and it was a huge factor in helping her become one of the best attackers of the rim in Cotter history.
"I call her the James Harden of Cotter basketball; she can beat you off the bounce and creatively score at the rim, or knock down the 3-point shot."
Sofia Sandcork added 12 on four made 3s while Ellie Macal chipped in 11 for Cotter (22-3, 14-1), which outscored the Lancers 41-22 in the second half.
Kiley McQuin scored 11 to lead La Crescent-Hokah (11-15, 5-10).
Caledonia 59, Rushford-Peterson 32
RUSHFORD, Minn. — The Warriors (7-18, 5-10) led 33-19 at the half and snapped a four-game losing streak.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Caledonia 100, Rushford-Peterson 49
CALEDONIA — The top-ranked Warriors hit the 100-point mark for the third time this season Friday night.
Noah King scored a game-high 28 points, Eli King added 15, and Ja’Shon Simpson had 13 for the Warriors (21-1, 14-0). Noah King scored 24 of his 28 points in the first half and hit six 3-pointers, all of which came in the first half.
Caledonia, which is the No. 1 team in Class AA, held the Trojans (11-12, 4-10) to 15 second-half points after it raced out to a 62-34 lead at the break.
La Crescent-Hokah 66, Cotter 28
LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (16-6, 12-2) shook off Thursday night’s defeat against Lake City with a dominating victory over the Ramblers.
UW-La Crosse commit Luke Schwartzhoff led the way with a game-high 16 points with Mason Billis adding 10 for La Crescent-Hokah, which led 38-12 at half.
Charley Schroeder scored nine to lead Cotter (2-22, 0-14).
