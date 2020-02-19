Pat Bowlin calls her the James Harden of Cotter High School girls basketball.
But during her junior year, Jordan Rubie had made up her mind.
She was going to play soccer in college. In fact, basketball after high school was something that didn’t even really cross her mind.
“When I was a sophomore, I never thought I would be good enough to play in college,” Rubie said. “... So my junior year I was set to play soccer in college. Then I don’t know, I just kind of changed. I became more passionate about basketball.”
Of course, her junior season is when her basketball game truly took off. She shot over 35 percent from beyond the arc while scoring a team-best 14 points per game for a Ramblers team that fell in the Section 1AA title game.
The breakout campaign led to more colleges contacting her after the season.
This time for basketball.
For Rubie, it came down to Wartburg, UW-La Crosse and Luther. She picked the Norsemen because it simply felt right.
“I just really love the openness of the campus, and they just made me feel so welcomed,” Rubie said. “I just got the vibe that this is where I wanted to be and the coaches are super nice. They still contact me after we win a big game, it just feels really nice being in an environment where they bring positivity both on the court and off.”
Bowlin, the Rambers’ coach, thinks she will have no trouble at the next level.
“She’s going to have a nice college basketball career because she does the two things coaches love offensively: the 3-point shot and getting to the rim,” Bowlin said. “That’s the college game; these days that’s the pro game, too.”
Rubie’s game has continued to evolve this season.
She admitted she has been working hard at improving her individual defense while her ball-handling and shooting stroke seem improved from the already high level they were at last year. She’s hovering around 40 percent from beyond the arc and leads Cotter at over 13 points per game.
“I feel she’s one of the toughest players around to cover, because she’s really good on the drive and she’s creative too,” Bowlin said. “She will cross you over, she’s got a nice spin move as well. She has a really good 3-point range and from several spots on the floor. She gets behind that line, she’s got a good chance to make it.”
Rubie etched her name in the Cotter record books, becoming just the ninth player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau when she scored 20 points on Senior Night in the Ramblers 70-48 victory over La Crescent-Hokah in the regular-season finale Feb. 15.
Much like playing basketball in college, entering the 1,000-point club was something that Rubie just didn’t think was going to happen.
“I had no idea until the last couple home games,” Rubie said. “I kind of found out because people were trying to do little things for it, trying to hide it, but I found out and I was surprised. I didn’t know how many points I had scored, and I only played varsity for three years.
“I thought it would be cool to get 1,000 points, but I never thought that I would be able to reach that. … Just feel really blessed to be part of such a great team. I don’t think I would have got here without them. And I’m just really grateful that I got to share the moment with them.”
Rubie has accomplished a lot, but there is one thing that has eluded her grasp: a berth in the state tournament. In fact, Cotter has not reached state since 2006. Last year, they were so close, as they knocked off top-seeded Lake City in the section semis before falling to Three Rivers rival Caledonia in overtime in the section championship.
This year will be another difficult task.
For the second straight season Cotter was given the No. 4 seed in a crowded, talented section that features the third-ranked team in Class AA in Rochester Lourdes (23-2) and the eighth-ranked team in Lake City (21-5). They are the top two seeds followed by Goodhue (23-3), Cotter (22-3), Stewartville (18-8) and Zumbrota-Mazeppa (16-9).
The Ramblers were understandably disappointed with their seeding. Cotter was 3-1 against that group — defeating Lake City and Stewartville by double-digits before pulling out a 46-41 slugfest over Zumbrota-Mazeppa — and are currently in the midst of a 10-game winning streak.
“Everything that went wrong for us did,” Bowlin said. “We didn’t get any favors. I mean if Goodhue had beaten Lake City twice then we probably get it. Kasson-Mantorville lost to Goodhue in overtime, if they get that maybe they sink below us. Maybe our loss to Plainview cost us, because on paper it’s a bad loss, but they are an eight seed. But we had a bad second half, and it came back to bite us. But it is what it is. The only thing is that it makes for a tougher quarterfinals matchup.”
The Ramblers only losses came in a span of 10 days when they fell to Waseca, Rochester Lourdes and P-E-M in early January. But it was that P-E-M game that haunts the Ramblers. Cotter was up 10 at the half before the Bulldogs came roaring back. As Bowlin said, it might have cost them a chance at a higher seed. But the Ramblers haven’t lost since.
“After we lost we kind of just said that we needed to pick up our defense,” Rubie said. “Our offense will come from our defense. If our shots aren’t falling they eventually will. In the past, we’ve tried to hold teams under 40 points. That’s kind of been our mentality in the second half of the season.”
The Ramblers kick off their postseason against No. 13 La Crescent-Hokah on Thursday at the John Nett Rec Center. They know it’s a tall task, but they feel more than capable of making a run.
“We have a lot of good 3-point shooters on our team,” Rubie said. “So it’s really hard to defend us, because literally all five of our starters can shoot and our bench can, too. When we move the ball our offense is really hard to guard. We aren’t just one person. We share the ball all the time, and I just think that going into sections, if we just play our game and play good defense then we will be successful.”
