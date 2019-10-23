RUSHFORD, Minn. — The second-seeded Rushford-Peterson High School football team dominated seventh-seeded Wabasha-Kellogg on both sides of the ball en route to a 39-8 victory in the Class A Section 1 playoffs Tuesday.
The Trojans held the Falcons to 123 yards of offense while piling up 370 yards themselves, most of which came via running back Triton Meldahl. Meldahl rushed for 261 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.
Meldahl didn’t find the end zone until the second half, but Rushford-Peterson had no issue striking first. Quarterback Malachi Bunke found Justin Ruberg for a 20-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to put the Trojans up 7-0. Bunke added to that lead with a 4-yard touchdown run later in the quarter.
Bunke finished 9-of-15 passing for 77 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his score on the ground.
Rushford-Peterson led 13-0 at the half and 27-0 at the end of the third quarter.
The Trojans host third-seeded Goodhue, which beat Hayfield 30-8 in its first-round game, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
St. Charles 21, Triton 16
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The fourth-seeded Saints scored all of their points in the second half to come back and beat the fifth-seeded Cobras in their Class AA Section 1 playoff game Tuesday.
After trailing 10-0 at half, St. Charles scored the game’s next 21 points. Quarterback Drew Maloney had a 4-yard touchdown run, and running back Noah Disbrow added touchdown runs of 15 and 7 yards.
Disbrow finished with 89 yards on 15 carries, and Maloney added 81 yards on 12 carries. Maloney was also 2-of-9 passing for 78 yards and an interception.
The Saints play at first-seeded Caledonia at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Lewiston-Altura 43, Dover-Eyota 22
LEWISTON, Minn. — Cole Mundt and Collin Bonow each rushed for over 100 yards to lead the second-seeded Cardinals over the seventh-seeded Eagles in their Class AA Section 1 playoff matchup Tuesday.
Mundt finished with 177 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, and Bonow added 106 yards on nine carries.
Blake Schilling, who rushed for 14 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, put Lewiston-Altura on the board first midway through the first quarter, and the Cardinals led for the rest of the game.
Lewiston-Altura, which also got 81 yards and a touchdown on nine carries from Kotlon Riser, led 29-15 at half and 43-22 at the end of the third quarter.
The Cardinals host third-seeded Chatfield, which beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 40-14 in its first-round playoff game, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
