High school football: After COVID-19 scare, Lewiston-Altura grateful for opportunity to play in spring

Brent Olson wasn’t surprised by the Minnesota State High School League’s Tuesday decision that called for football — as well as volleyball — to be pushed back the spring as part of a “four seasons” plan that will see traditional spring sports moved to the summer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weight room for his Lewiston-Altura Cardinals was closed for the entire summer while the annual youth football camp was canceled. But the final straw that broke the camel’s back for Olson and his crew’s hope for a fall season came last week when they had to stop their yearly end-of-July team camp three days in after six players tested positive for COVID-19.

All but one was asymptomatic with that one displaying minor symptoms.

“You knew it was going to happen,” Olson said. “Whenever you get kids together like that … It was nothing severe, which I guess is kind of a double-edged sword. I asked the kids where they think they had gotten it from. Well, they had basketball camp and some of them work together. Sixteen-year-old kids are going to get together.”

After that it became clear to Olson that a fall season was unlikely.