The Cotter High School girls basketball team won their ninth straight game, handling Rushford-Peterson 56-20 Tuesday night at John Nett Recreation Center.
Luther basketball commit Jordan Rubie led the way with 13 points while Sofia Sandcork added 10, Olivia Gardner scored seven while Megan and Mary Morgan each scored six to help lead the Ramblers (21-3, 13-1), who held a 42-11 halftime lead.
Ellie Dahl scored 10 to lead to the Trojans (3-21, 0-14).
Coulee
West Salem 57, G-E-T 43
GALESVILLE — Ella Jordan scored a game-high 21 points, including three 3’s, as the Panthers won their fourth game in a row and improved to 12-7 (6-4).
West Salem, which led 34-22 at the half, also got double-digit points from Marina Thompson, who added 11.
Cassy Schmitz had 14 points to lead the Red Hawks, who lost their fifth straight game and fell to 8-12 (4-6).
Westby 68, Viroqua 23
WESTBY — McKenna Manske hit seven 3s and scored a game-high 23 points for the Norsemen (14-5, 8-2), who are currently second in the conference standings behind Arcadia.
Westby, which has now won three games in a row, also got double-digit points from Grace Hebel (15) and Macy Stellner (12).
Hallie Sherry had eight points to pace the Blackhawks (3-16).
The Norsemen, who hit 12 3s, led 42-10 at the half.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 75, C-FC 43
MELROSE — Emily Herzberg scored a game-high 21 points, 17 of which came in the first half, for the Mustangs, who got 18 points apiece from Calette Lockington and Mesa Byom.
Alexi McRoberts (10 points) was also in double figures for Melrose-Mindoro (18-1, 13-0), which is ranked fourth in Division 4.
The Mustangs, who have now won seven games in a row, made six 3’s — two each from Lockington, Byom and Herzberg — and led 48-19 at the half.
Allison Murty scored a team-high 14 points for the Pirates (7-11, 6-6).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
You have free articles remaining.
Lewiston-Altura 46, La Crescent-Hokah 45
LEWISTON — Gunnar Reed scored a game-high 17 points, while Collin Bonow added 13, as the Cardinals (18-4, 9-4) outscored the Lancers 27-21 in the second half to pick up an important conference victory.
La Crescent (15-5, 11-2) received 14 points from UW-La Crosse commit Luke Schwartzhoff and 12 from Zach Todd.
Rushford-Peterson 73, Cotter 49
RUSHFORD — Luke O’Hare scored a game-high 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting to lead the Trojans (11-11, 4-9) to their fourth win in their past five games.
O’Hare was one of four Trojans to finish in double figures, joining Justin Ruberg (13), Malachi Bunke (12) and Ben Wieser (10). Wieser was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. As a team the Trojans were 22 of 28 from inside the arc and led 48-25 at the halftime break.
Caledonia 94, Fillmore Central 38
CALEDONIA, Minn. — Eli King scored a game-high 17 points, including two 3s, as the top-ranked Warriors (20-1, 13-0) cruised to victory.
Noah King hit four triples and finished with 14 points — all of which came in the first half — while Jackson Koepke and Sam Privet added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Caledonia led 64-29 at the half.
Nonconference
Aquinas 63, Arcadia 37
Quinn Miskowski scored a game-high 15 points as the Blugolds snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 6-11.
Chris Wilson joined Miskowski in double figures with 10 points, while Will Skemp and Gavin Wetzel added nine and eight points, respectively, for Aquinas. Skemp hit three 3-pointers for his nine points.
Chandler Sonsalla and Carson Pehler had eight points apiece for the Raiders (1-16).
The Blugolds led 31-18 at the half.
G-E-T 81, Altoona 71
ALTOONA, Wis. — Grant Beirne scored a game-high 31 points to help the Red Hawks snap a three-game losing streak.
G-E-T also got 22 points from Sawyer Schmidt as it improved to 8-9.
Nathan McMahon had a team-high 27 points for the Railroaders (12-3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.