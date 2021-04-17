Gophers women gymnasts are shut out at NCAA meet

Loper entered the second session first in the vault and second in the all-around. If this is it for the senior with Minnesota, she will have ended her collegiate career with her personal best in the all-around.

"Ona was on fire," Gophers coach Jenny Hansen said. "She had a phenomenal day."

So, too, did freshman Mya Hooten. The Woodbury native made a strong impression in her first appearance at nationals. On floor, she finished in a three-way tie for fourth with three gymnasts tying for first. Hooten scored a 9.950, just shy of the winning score of 9.9625.

"She is absolutely amazing," Loper said. "Honestly, she's more of a veteran than I am. I swear. Watching her, she's just so incredible."

While Loper and Hooten put together some impressive performances, one name that didn't place as high as expected: Lexy Ramler.

She came into the day tied for first in the nation on balance beam, but with her 9.925, Ramler finished tied for fifth along with teammate Mary Korlin-Downs.

Ramler also entered the day tied for second in the all-around, but at the end of the first session her score of 39.5625 put her fifth and she finished tied for 11th.