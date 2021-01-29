Fools Five Road Race to be held in the fall

The foot race — which has raised more than $2.3 million for cancer research since its inception in 1979 and draws between 2,000 to 2,500 people annually — was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The race and the auction were moved to the fall of 2020 from the spring before being postponed to April of 2021.

"Based on the current pandemic guidelines and trends we believe the large number of in-person gatherings for the auction and race would not be possible," the Fools Five Road Race Committee said in a statement on the Fools Five website. "Our events are not conducive to virtual, because our Fools Five community needs the in-person interaction of hope, compassion, and support, as well as a friendly bidding competition. Over the next few months, we will work with our vendors, local businesses, school district and local/state officials for possible dates in the fall."