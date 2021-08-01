Commentary: Milwaukee Bucks championship provides hope for state's other high profile teams

But even though the Bucks made the playoffs several seasons around that time, they position the held within the state was worse than being a bad team — they were irrelevant. The franchise didn’t fully register on the state sports scale with many fans, and the team’s future in Wisconsin was even up in the air as ownership sought a new arena to replace the outdated Bradley Center.

Being stuck in the middle of the league meant the team didn’t have the draft capital to select a known game-changing prospect in that year’s NBA Draft. So the Bucks went outside the box and with the 15th pick made a truly game-changing move by selecting Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Greece.

Antetokounmpo was as raw as could be but had the drive and determination to be a superstar, and he continued to hone his craft into becoming a two-time league MVP who would ultimately put the team on his back to carry it to the championship promised land. Roughly a month after drafting Antetokounmpo, the Bucks made another franchise-altering move — though it wasn’t seen that way at the time — when the aforementioned Jennings was dealt to the Detroit Pistons for a package of players that included Khris Middleton.

Middleton, like Giannis, needed time to develop his game but did just that in becoming a two-time All-Star and cornerstone for a championship team.