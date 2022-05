Local sports schedule: Tuesday, May 3

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Doubleheader-Winona at Red Wing, 4 p.m.; Doubleheader-Eleva-Strum at C-FC, 4 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at Cotter, 5 p.m.; Wabasha-Kellogg at Lewiston-Altura, 5 p.m.; Arcadia at G-E-T, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: G-E-T at Arcadia, 4:30 p.m.; C-FC at Conference Meet at Mondovi Country Club, 4:30 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson home invitational, 9 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Arcadia at G-E-T/M-M, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Doubleheader - Red Wing at Winona, 4 p.m.; Doubleheader - Eleva-Strum at C-FC, 4 p.m.; Cotter at Dover-Eyota, 4:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Wabasha-Kellogg, 4:30 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at G-E-T, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Rochester Mayo at Winona, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: C-FC at Bangor invitational, 4 p.m.; Winona at Owatonna triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson/Houston and Lewiston-Altura at Saint Charles meet, 4:30 p.m.; G-E-T at Blair Taylor Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: Doubleheader-University of Sioux Falls at Winona State, 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

