College basketball: Caledonia's Owen King transfers to Winona State

Owen King sounded very happy on Wednesday night, and he was positive that an announcement he made an hour earlier wasn’t an April Fool’s joke.
The 6-foot-3 point guard will play basketball next season for Winona State University.
“It’s real,” said the Caledonia High School graduate, who played the last two seasons at Division I South Dakota State. “Maybe I should have picked a different day for this.”
King entered the transfer portal mid-March and said he talked to New Hampshire and a couple of Division II schools before making his decision. Other Division I programs contacted King, but he said he didn’t discuss playing options with them.
New Hampshire, he decided, was too far away, and he wanted to stay closer to Caledonia.
“It’s not just Caledonia but the whole area that supported me so well over the years,” King said. “I wanted to go somewhere I knew I’d be happy.”
King was happy at SDSU when he was a freshman. He played nearly 17 minutes a game for coach T.J. Otzelberger and posted averages of 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He shot 49.1 percent from the floor and made 15 of 46 attempts from the 3-point line (32.6 percent).
The team was good -- the Jackrabbits were 24-9 and won the Summit League regular-season championship -- and so was King during the extended playing time. South Dakota was upset in the first round of the conference tournament and lost in the first round of the NIT.
“I never scored a lot of points or anything,” said King, who scored at least 10 points three times and played as many as 29 minutes in one game. “But they let me go out there and run the offense.”
Otzelberger left SDSU after that season for a new job at UNLV, but KIng decided to stay after new coach Eric Henderson and his staff assured him that he would play a similar role.
“Things were different after T.J.,” King said. “(Henderson) brought in some different guys, and things didn’t go the way I planned, so I thought it would be best to leave.
“I wanted to go somewhere that wanted me.”
King averaged 6.7 minutes per game as a sophomore and scored 1.1 ppg. He played in 18 games and was on the court for at least 10 minutes just one time after Nov. 24.
The Jackrabbits were 22-10 but lost again in the first round of the conference tournament.
King hopes the new opportunity and change of scenery are what he needs after a tough year.
“I knew when I started to consider Division II where I wanted to go,” King said. “I played Division I and decided why worry about the level if you are going somewhere where they want you?
“I can be part of a winning program and play a lot, or at least have the opportunity to play a lot.”
King played plenty during his career at Caledonia, which he quarterbacked to three Class AA state football championship when he wasn’t setting the school’s basketball scoring record. He scored 2,437 points for Caledonia, which he helped to four state tournaments and two runner-up finishes.
King, whose record as the Warriors’ starting quarterback was 41-0, was selected as the Tribune’s football and boys basketball player of the year before heading off to South Dakota State.
King is the second local standout to commit to Winona State this week. Onalaska senior Carson Arenz announced his intention to play at WSU on Monday after helping the Hilltoppers win 83 games in four seasons.
“I’ve known Carson for a long time, and he played AAU with (brother) Noah all the time,” King said. “If you can play well like he did against Central and the (Johnny and Jordan) Davis brothers and Terrance (Thompson), he’ll be able to play anywhere.
“I’m just looking forward to being there with the guys they have and winning some games.”
