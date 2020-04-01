College basketball: Caledonia's Owen King transfers to Winona State

“I never scored a lot of points or anything,” said King, who scored at least 10 points three times and played as many as 29 minutes in one game. “But they let me go out there and run the offense.”

Otzelberger left SDSU after that season for a new job at UNLV, but KIng decided to stay after new coach Eric Henderson and his staff assured him that he would play a similar role.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Things were different after T.J.,” King said. “(Henderson) brought in some different guys, and things didn’t go the way I planned, so I thought it would be best to leave.

“I wanted to go somewhere that wanted me.”

King averaged 6.7 minutes per game as a sophomore and scored 1.1 ppg. He played in 18 games and was on the court for at least 10 minutes just one time after Nov. 24.

The Jackrabbits were 22-10 but lost again in the first round of the conference tournament.

King hopes the new opportunity and change of scenery are what he needs after a tough year.

“I knew when I started to consider Division II where I wanted to go,” King said. “I played Division I and decided why worry about the level if you are going somewhere where they want you?