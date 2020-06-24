Baseball is back!: Winona Chiefs set to open season July 5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lee Trocinski and the Winona Chiefs finally got the call they had long been waiting for: It’s time to play ball.

The Minnesota Baseball Association approved on Friday that teams across the state could begin play Saturday, June 21 just as long as teams received approval from local authorities to use their facilities and concession stands. Trocinski received the green light to use Gabrych Park on Tuesday.

The Chiefs’ first home game is slated for July 8 against Austin after they open up the season at Twin Rivers rival Stewartville on July 5. Some teams — like Austin — began playing on Wednesday, but the games don’t count for playoff eligibility until June 29.

Part of the deal to play is the mandatory following of the MBA’s COVID-19 Protocol. The MBA has stated they have implemented a zero tolerance rule, meaning the MBA can remove any team not practicing the guidelines set in place such as: