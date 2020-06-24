Baseball is back!: Winona Chiefs set to open season July 5

Lee Trocinski and the Winona Chiefs finally got the call they had long been waiting for: It’s time to play ball.
The Minnesota Baseball Association approved on Friday that teams across the state could begin play Saturday, June 21 just as long as teams received approval from local authorities to use their facilities and concession stands. Trocinski received the green light to use Gabrych Park on Tuesday.
The Chiefs’ first home game is slated for July 8 against Austin after they open up the season at Twin Rivers rival Stewartville on July 5. Some teams — like Austin — began playing on Wednesday, but the games don’t count for playoff eligibility until June 29.
Part of the deal to play is the mandatory following of the MBA’s COVID-19 Protocol. The MBA has stated they have implemented a zero tolerance rule, meaning the MBA can remove any team not practicing the guidelines set in place such as:
- Social distancing must be practiced by both fans and players in the dugouts.
- Players need to avoid any unneeded contact of any kind including high fives and handshakes.
- Spitting of any kind is prohibited and players must bring their own water and are recommended not to share equipment.
- Any player testing positive to COVID-19 must sit out 14 days from the positive test date.
- Any teammate, coach, umpire, opponent of the COVID positive player must be out two weeks or until the MBA receives a negative nasal swab test.
- All teams involved in a COVID-19 game with known exposure must send one email with all players proven negative test results to the MBA and they must receive email confirmation from the MBA before resuming practice or games.
Trocinski admitted via instant messaging that he wasn’t sure how this was going to work out, especially with the outbreaks happening at the Hormel Foods and Quality Pork Processing Plant in Austin. But for now, summer baseball in Winona is back.
