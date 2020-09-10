Auto Racing: Mississippi Thunder Speedway eager to put bow on record breaking season with Nationals

It’s a perfect ending to a season that track owner Bob Timm will look back on with pride, knowing they did everything they could, as they worked hand-in-hand with Buffalo County and Milton health officials to insure they were following all the necessary precautions when it came to COVID-19 to provide their product safely. And it worked.

“I feel good that we’re able to offer entertainment to people in a safe way, during a time when it was pretty limited,” track owner Bob Timm said. “Not just for us, for everybody in our community, the businesses in our community, all of our fans, all of our competitors. … The comments we heard all the time through this entire season is the only time they felt normal all year is at the race track.”

The ability to have a season was huge not only for financial reasons, but for the growth of the sport with a number of new fans filling the seats and expected to return next season as well.