Jim Souhan: A true patriot sees the American flag as more

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell even issued a statement acknowledging that his league had not listened attentively enough to black players, though he stopped short of apologizing to Kaepernick.

Rodgers did not need to revise his stance, because his stance was simple and humane. He offered empathy.

Brees, in his first comments, provided the definition of white privilege.

Brees was saying what so many white Americans believe -- that no matter how horribly our country has treated black people, they do not have the right to peacefully protest.

It’s time for Americans to choose: Do you care about citizens or symbols?

If you care about symbols above the lives of black Americans, you should at least make an effort to understand what those symbols represent to them.

Standing during the national anthem is a point of pride for sports fans who have already gotten through the beer line. Many, like Brees, argue that the anthem honors soldiers who gave their lives in service to our country.

But if you were black, would you revere an anthem that was written by an outspoken slave owner, Francis Scott Key? Do you know that there is a verse of the anthem, rarely played, that references slaves?